SALTASH will step back in time next month as one of the town’s oldest and most unusual traditions returns to the streets.
The annual Penny and Fruit Throwing Event will take place at 7.10pm on Friday, June 12, outside the Guildhall on Lower Fore Street. Mayor of Saltash, Cllr Brian Stoyel, and the civic party will throw hot pennies and fruit from the Guildhall windows to crowds gathered below.
The ceremony dates back more than 700 years and is thought to have grown from medieval celebrations linked to the choosing of the mayor and the granting of town charters. In centuries past, wealthy townspeople marked the occasion by throwing coins and fruit to local children as a public display of generosity.
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