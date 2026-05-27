LOOE police officers were called to Fore Street, East Looe, on Tuesday night following reports of disorder involving an intoxicated male and street marshals on duty in the town centre.
E-Section patrol and neighbourhood officers attended the scene where it was reported that the male, identified as Matthew Lane, assaulted one of the street marshals during the incident. He was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody.
Following further enquiries on Wednesday morning, officers from A-Section patrol interviewed the suspect, who has since been charged with assault by beating and remanded in custody. Police also confirmed that discussions were held with probation services, as Lane was still subject to licence conditions following his release from prison. He has now been recalled to prison.
Devon and Cornwall Police thanked members of the public for their patience while officers dealt with the incident, noting the increased footfall in Looe over recent days due to warm weather, which has attracted large numbers of visitors, families and holidaymakers.
Officers stressed the important role of street marshals in helping to keep the public safe, adding that they should be treated with respect and that abusive or violent behaviour will not be tolerated.
Due to a rise in anti-social behaviour reported over the past four days, a dispersal order has now been authorised for the town. Additional police patrols will be in place, with anyone involved in anti-social conduct liable to be directed to leave the area or arrested.
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