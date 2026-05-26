CAMPAIGNERS behind the proposed Edwina Hannaford Skatepark in Looe are calling for volunteers to help drive the project forward as fundraising efforts continue to gather momentum following a major £20,000 boost from the Samworth Brothers Community Opportunity Fund.
The skatepark working group is appealing for local residents willing to give a few hours of time, energy or expertise to support fundraising and community engagement activities aimed at helping deliver the long-awaited facility.
Volunteers are being sought to assist at local events, help manage social media content, build a simple website for the campaign, organise fundraising evenings such as quizzes or bingo nights, or join existing teams already working on events and promotions.
Organisers stressed that no previous experience is necessary and say even small contributions can make a significant difference to the project’s success.
A community information evening will take place at the Millpool Centre on Wednesday, June 10 at 6pm, where residents can learn more about the plans over tea and cake and discuss ways they may be able to help.
The renewed push for volunteers comes as campaigners celebrate reaching a major fundraising milestone. The latest grant award from the Samworth Brothers Community Opportunity Fund has pushed the total raised for the proposed skatepark to £108,000 in just five months.
Although organisers say the six-figure total represents a major achievement, they still face the challenge of securing almost £200,000 more before construction can begin on the planned £300,000 facility.
Members of the working group described the Samworth Brothers award as a “substantial boost” which had strengthened both fundraising momentum and confidence in the project’s future.
The group said they were made aware of the opportunity by Paul Large, senior site director at the Cornwall Bakery in Callington, and thanked him along with the wider Samworth Brothers team for their support during the application process.
In a statement, organisers said: “The support of this well-respected local business with such a substantial award has given a boost to both our fundraising total and our ability to deliver this important project in Looe.
“Our fundraising total goes into six figures – an important milestone to have reached in just five months.”
The proposed skatepark, planned for the far end of Millpool Car Park, has been discussed in the town for many years. Previous attempts to establish a skatepark in 2002 and again in 2010 were unsuccessful because of concerns over noise near the children’s play park.
However, progress accelerated after planning permission was granted by Cornwall Council last October. The project is being led through a partnership involving Looe Development Trust, The Boundless Trust and Looe Town Council, with Maverick Skateparks selected to design and build the facility.
Named in memory of former town and county councillor Edwina Hannaford, campaigners say the skatepark will provide an important recreational space for young people while promoting health, wellbeing and community activity in the town.
Kim Spencer, from Looe Development Trust, said continued public support would remain essential as organisers pursue larger grant opportunities and work towards completing the remaining fundraising target.
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