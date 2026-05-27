Bodmin Town Council recently appointed Classic Builders to oversee the renovation of the Shire House Suite, which is used for the majority of its meetings as well as being a frequently hired place for a range of community groups and private functions.
In a program of works set to last six weeks, improvements will include new flooring, ceilings and lighting in addition to upgrades to the audio-visual and projection equipment and a total refresh of the chairs, blinds and colours within the room.
During the process of deciding what to refurbish, it transpired that the existing chairs were unable to be donated owing to the lack of a fire label.
Meetings of the town council which usually take place in the Shire House Suite will be temporarily relocated to court two in the adjacent Shire Hall for the duration of the works.
The planning committee meetings had been previously relocated to the council’s recently acquired premises at Lyndhurst House, opposite Bodmin General railway station.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “We are pleased to announce that refurbishment works to the Shire House Suite are now underway. Phase one begins to restore and modernise this valued community facility, ensuring it remains fit for purpose for many years to come.The improvements will include new flooring, ceilings and lighting, upgraded audio-visual and projection equipment, as well as new chairs, blinds and a refreshed colour scheme.
“Together, these enhancements will create a modern, flexible and well-equipped space for the benefit of our community.The works are expected to take approximately six weeks, with completion anticipated by July 10.
“We look forward to saying goodbye to the green and sharing updates on the project over the coming weeks. Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this period”
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