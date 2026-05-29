FLY-tippers are once again turning Cornwall’s country lanes into dumping grounds, with new figures revealing a dramatic rise in illegal waste across the Duchy.
Nearly 4,000 fly-tipping incidents were recorded in Cornwall during 2024/25 – a surge of more than a quarter in just one year.
Latest Defra statistics, analysed by HIPPO Waste, show 3,931 incidents were reported across Cornwall, up from 3,101 the previous year. The increase pushes Cornwall back above its 2020/21 total and makes it the fourth worst-hit area in the South West.
From abandoned sofas in hedgerows to piles of building rubble dumped in gateways, the problem is once again spreading across Cornwall’s rural communities.
Only Bristol, Plymouth and Bournemouth recorded more fly-tipping incidents in the region.
The sharp rise comes after two years of improvement. Cornwall’s figures had dropped steadily to 2,770 incidents in 2022-23 before climbing again, a trend now causing concern for residents already frustrated by litter-strewn lay-bys and rubbish left on narrow country roads.
HIPPO Waste managing director Gareth Lloyd Jones said Cornwall faces unique challenges because of its size and geography.
“Cornwall has hundreds of miles of rural roads, isolated communities and busy holiday areas. Waste dumped in remote lanes or coastal spots can take time to be discovered and even longer to clear,” he said. “What stands out is the speed of the increase. A rise of more than 26 per cent in one year suggests the problem is gathering pace.”
The data shows Cornwall Council issued £3,160 in court fines linked to fly-tipping in 2024/25 after recording no fines at all the previous year.
Mr Lloyd Jones said reliable waste collection services remained crucial in stopping more fly-tipping.
“If disposal services become harder to access, there’s always a danger more waste ends up abandoned in lay-bys or on rural verges,” he added.
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