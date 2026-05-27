CALLINGTON Town Council has announced the appointment of Cllr Mark Smith as Portreeve and mayor of Callington for the 2026/27 municipal year.
Cllr Eleanor Valdebouze has been appointed deputy Portreeve and deputy mayor, while Debbie Smith, wife of the Portreeve and mayor, will serve as consort during the coming year.
Council members offered their congratulations to the new civic team and wished them success in representing and supporting the Callington community over the next 12 months.
The council also paid tribute to outgoing Portreeve and mayor Cllr Steven Pound, thanking him for his dedication, hard work and service to the town throughout the past year.
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