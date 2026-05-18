After a pause in the former heart of the town, Alexandra Square and hearing the history of the buildings surrounding it the walk followed the Saltash Heritage ‘blue plaque’ trail marking the former homes of two famous admirals, an artist, an oarswoman and a Saltash mayor who was also author and playwright. On the Waterside walkers saw the remains of an open air swimming pool, the site of boat yards and a popular tea garden, as well as the once renowned Picklecock Alley where up to twenty shops sold shellfish to visitors. They also heard the grisly details of a 1915 murder on the Waterside.