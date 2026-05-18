VE Day remembrance service in Liskeard
MAYOR of Liskeard, Cllr Christina Whitty, led tributes to the fallen during a VE Day remembrance service at the town’s war memorial on Sunday afternoon.
Residents, veterans and civic leaders gathered at the town’s war memorial for the ceremony, which drew a strong turnout in warm spring sunshine as the community paused to honour those who lost their lives during the Second World War.
The service was led by Rev Mark Wade alongside Warwick Belfitt and Kevin Grant, with seven standards on parade representing local organisations and veterans’ groups.
Cllr Whitty laid a wreath on behalf of the residents of Liskeard, alongside Marie Belfitt for the Royal Naval Association, Chrissy Henwood for the Royal British Legion, Susan Shand for Quarms, Wilf Jolley for the Merchant Navy, and Cornwall councillors Jane Pascoe and Kevin Grey.
Speaking after the service, the mayor said it had been heartening to see so many people come together to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for freedom.
Among those taking part in the commemorations were veterans, members of the Liskeard Royal British Legion and Royal Naval Association, as well as representatives from youth organisations and the uniformed services.
The ceremony formed part of commemorations taking place across Cornwall and the wider UK to mark Victory in Europe Day, commemorating the end of the war in Europe in 1945 after years of conflict and sacrifice.
St Germans Priory Church
A HERITAGE event exploring the saints and history of medieval Cornwall is set to take place at St Germans Priory Church next year, bringing together leading historians, guided tours and discussions on centuries of architectural and cultural change.
“St Germans and the Cornish Saints in History” will be held on Saturday, May 30, inside the historic church, which Cornwall Historic Churches Trust has described as “the finest, oldest and most historic parish churches in Cornwall.”
The day-long programme will examine the saints of Cornwall, the development of St Germans Priory across the medieval period, and its later place in regional memory, including its links to the Celtic Revival of the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Doors open at 10.30am, with the first talk beginning at 11am from Professor Nicholas Orme, titled The Saints of Cornwall, focusing on the religious figures who shaped early Cornish Christianity.
At midday, John Allan will present The Architecture of St Germans Church before 1350, exploring the building’s earliest structural history and medieval development.
A lunch break will run from 1pm to 2.15pm, with visitors encouraged to bring their own food, visit nearby eateries, or pre-order a Cornish pasty. An optional guided tour of the Priory Church will also be available during the break.
Afternoon sessions resume at 2.15pm, when Dr Jo Mattingly will deliver The Architecture of St Germans after 1350, followed at 3.15pm by Dr Garry Tregidga’s talk Remembering St Germans Through Time, which examines how the site has been interpreted and commemorated in later centuries.
A final guided tour of the Priory Church will take place at 4.15pm, before the event concludes at 5pm.
Linkinhorne community news
CHURCH services:
St Melor's, Linkinhorne — Morning prayer, Mondays weekly at 10am. On Sunday, May 24, morning prayer at 11am.
St Paul's, Upton Cross — Sunday, May 24, Pentecost celebration with communion at 10am.
Messy church
THIS has now moved back to Sunday afternoons, every third Sunday of the month from 3pm to 5pm at Rilla Mill Retreat Centre.
We have crafts and activities loosely based on a Bible theme followed by a shared meal. All welcome, come by yourself or with friends/family. Do get in touch if you want more information. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information contact Maxine Browne on 01579 362611.
Bishop’s visit
THE tower bells were rung to welcome everyone to the service when the Rt Rev David Williams, Lord Bishop of Truro came to St Melor's Church at Linkinhorne.
Afternoon tea was enjoyed by everyone followed by Evensong lead by Lay Minister, Roy Cooper and the sermon was delivered by Bishop David.
The organist for the service was Roger Webster and the offerings were taken by Kim and Buzzy Howat. Thanks to all those who provided the tasty tea and helped in any way.
News from Minions
THE afternoon of March 3 saw the Cornwall Heritage Trust hold their first Public Consultation about the future of The Minions Heritage Centre, writes Beryl Martin.
Held at Darite we have been promised one in Linkinhorne later in the year. Notes were collected with views which seemed to be in favour of retaining it as a Heritage Centre, with several wanting a community space for the village. I am not sure or whether it was a reflection of the loss of the pub.
The Cornwall Mountain Rescue Group had a practice day on the Moor. Also Contractors working for the Duchy were seen checking the fencing around the Duchy owned mine shafts. Given the very wet weather during the Winter and reports elsewhere in Cornwall of shaft collapses, if you are out walking and see something you think worrying, please report it.
Consultation notices have appeared in Minions for a 20mph speed limit in the core of the village but would finish at the chapel, and not extend down to Duchy Terrace, unless I misheard. Speed watch reported at the Parishes' AGM that have 10 volunteers from Minions. This is a personal view but Minions desperately needs a resident on the Parish Council which has five vacancies. Speak to the Parish Clerk if interested.
1st Linkinhorne Scout Group
THE group have had several connected themes through the last few weeks, navigation around Upton Cross, also blindfold navigation and first aid where the Beavers rescued a teddy stuck in a tree and cared for him with lots of bandages.
There was wild food foraging and an Easter Egg hunt. The other groups have continued with their staffs and been in the Woods with of course, marshmallows. Report by Sarah Doney.
Liskeard and District fundraising group
THE Marie Curie Liskeard and District fundraising group are holding a big money raising event at Boconnoc on May 25 from 2pm to 5pm.
Unlike many events on at Boconnoc which offer garden and cream teas, the group will offer these and also entertainment from Polperro Wreckers and local morris dancing group, Catseyes.
There will be a number of stalls including willow weaving, face painting, classic cars, model railway. There will also be a raffle with great prizes.
St Cleer church
CLEERWAY Community Church meets on Sunday in the Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA.
Breakfast is available from 9.45am and includes cooked breakfast, croissants, toast or a choice of fruit while getting to know each other before the cafe style worship begins at 10.30am for approximately an hour. Everyone is welcome.
St Ive
ON May 24, Pentecost Sunday. The United Service will take place at St Ive Village Hall.
When Mark Pellow will lead worship, starting at 10.30am. Tea/coffee/biscuits will be served after the service. All are welcome.
Harding’s Hike takes in town and waterside
AROUND thirty walkers wandered the streets of Saltash while learning some of the history of the ancient borough on May bank holiday when local historian Martin Lister led Harding’s Hike, a May Fair tradition initiated by then Mayor Vic Harding in the 1970’s. This year it also formed part of Saltash Old Cornwall Society’s Tales of the Tides project, revealing some of the stories of the old Waterside are.
Starting at Longstone Park walkers first viewed the original Long Stone, one of the five stones that marked what were the town’s boundaries until 1934. They then passed down Fore Street while looking at old photographs showing its pre-war existence, the oldest being of the ancient archway then at the top of the town by the present ‘Brunel Inn’. And demolished in 1859.
After a pause in the former heart of the town, Alexandra Square and hearing the history of the buildings surrounding it the walk followed the Saltash Heritage ‘blue plaque’ trail marking the former homes of two famous admirals, an artist, an oarswoman and a Saltash mayor who was also author and playwright. On the Waterside walkers saw the remains of an open air swimming pool, the site of boat yards and a popular tea garden, as well as the once renowned Picklecock Alley where up to twenty shops sold shellfish to visitors. They also heard the grisly details of a 1915 murder on the Waterside.
The walk ended with drinks outside what was in 1767 the New Inn on the edge of the town and is now the Brunel.
St Pinnock
ON May 22 the Men's Club will meet in Connon Methodist Church at 11.30am.
On May 24, there will be a locally arranged Sunday service led by Richard at 10am.
Dobwalls United Church
THERE will be a morning service from 9.30am on Sunday, May 24, in Doballs United Church.
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