BUSINESSES, charities and community groups are being invited to secure a pitch at the Torpoint & Rame Lions Summer Fair on Saturday, July 18.
The popular event will take place from 11am to 3pm at Torpoint Athletic Football Club and promises a fun-filled family day.
Pitch fees are £20 for commercial traders and £10 for charities. Organisers say there is still time for stallholders to book space at the event, which will feature live entertainment, local craft and food stalls, a licensed bar, bouncy castle, archery, airsoft activities and a grand raffle.
All proceeds raised will support local good causes within the community.
Anyone interested in booking a pitch or joining the Lions can contact Lion Sheryll Murray on 07703 838851 or email [email protected]
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