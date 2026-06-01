A ST AUSTELL woman and her teammates have raised £4,000 for good causes by taking part in the tenth Samworth Brothers Charity Challenge.
Nicola Wilson, a long-serving Samworth Brothers colleague and former general manager of Westward Laboratories, led the ‘Wacky Racers’ team – including her husband Mike Tremellen, friend Dave Hocking and Samworth Brothers colleague Reece Maltby from Leicestershire.
They were just one of 115 teams made up of Samworth Brothers employees, customers and suppliers that participated in two gruelling nine-hour Charity Challenge events - trekking, kayaking and cycling their way across the Peak District in May,
It was Nicola’s 10th Charity Challenge. “It’s a fantastic event that brings people, businesses and communities together to raise money for great causes,” said Nicola. “I keep taking part because it’s a chance to give something back locally, support charities that mean a lot to us, and encourage people to get active for a good cause.
“The technical mountain biking sections really took me out of my comfort zone, but coming third in the Elite section was a memorable moment.”
This year’s Charity Challenge raised over half a million pounds, bringing the total amount raised since the event began in 2007 to more than £3.3-million.
Cornwall charities stand to receive £41,560. The Project 35 team, comprising Ginsters colleagues and Plymouth Argyle Football Club members, raised £20,625 to tackle food insecurity. Other organisations receiving sizeable donations are the Royal Cornwall Hospital Charity (£3,550) and Cornwall Hospice Care (£2,500).
Samworth Brothers chief executive Simon Wookey said: “The Samworth family is committed to being a force for good, supporting local communities and helping them thrive. The Charity Challenge brings together colleagues, customers and suppliers to promote health and wellbeing, strengthen teamwork and partnership, and support both host communities and charities that matter personally to those taking part.”
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