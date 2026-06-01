TWO men on a sinking jet-ski have been rescued by other sea-goers in St Austell Bay.
The pair on the jet-ski got into difficulty near Gribben Head and called for help.
Fowey’s inshore lifeboat was launched in response to the emergency and made best speed to the location.
However, Fowey lifeboat fundraising chair Rob Collings was already out in the bay on safety boat duty for a Saturday afternoon sailing racing.
Rob heard a call from Falmouth Coastguard requesting immediate assistance for the jet-ski pair and headed to the scene.
He found the two men being helped by another boat. Rob got the pair on to the safety boat and took the jet-ski under tow. They were then escorted into Fowey by the lifeboat.
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