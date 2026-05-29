PEOPLE in St Austell are being given another opportunity to air their views on a plan for a large-scale housing development on the outskirts of the town.
St Austell Town Council’s planning and regeneration committee is due to consider the Persimmon Homes outline planning application for 325 houses on land south east of Gewans Farm at 6pm on Monday, June 15, at the White River Community Church in Trinity Street.
Cornwall Council as the planning authority has asked for the town council’s views on the application because it borders the parish of St Austell.
The town council is encouraging members of the public to attend the meeting on June 15 to share their views.
Councillor Malcolm Brown, the chair of the town council’s planning and regeneration committee said: “My vice-chair Councillor Jackie Bull and I both attended the recent meeting at St Austell Rugby Club organised by Pentewan Valley Parish Council. This attracted a very large attendance and a lively debate occurred.
“We want to give another opportunity for people in the St Austell area to comment on the Persimmon application before the town council agrees its position later the same evening.”
The meeting organised by Pentewan Valley Parish Council heard opposition voiced to the outline planning application. The parish council consequently has come out against the application on numerous grounds.
Meanwhile, the NHS in Cornwall has concerns over the plan. The NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board has said that the proposed development would have an impact on primary healthcare provision in the St Austell area and “its implications, if unmitigated, would be unsustainable”.
In light of this, the NHS has said that Cornwall Council would need to put in place a planning obligation requiring Persimmon Homes to pay a significant amount of money towards the provision of additional primary healthcare capacity in the area.
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