RECENTLY, a Facebook post highlighted ongoing concerns surrounding anti-social behaviour involving a group of youths riding electric bikes and scooters around Penwithick and Stenalees.
Since then, there has been significant discussion online, including criticism directed towards me personally and questions about what Cornwall Council and I, as your local Councillor, are doing about the situation.
I want to make something perfectly clear to residents. The dangerous and anti-social use of electric bikes and scooters is primarily a Police matter. Cornwall Council does not have powers to pursue individuals riding illegally or dangerously through our communities. However, that does not mean concerns are being ignored.
Following reports from residents, I visited Treverbyn Park myself to see the situation firsthand. It was immediately clear that damage has been caused to the playing field, with parts of the ground torn up by bikes being ridden recklessly across the park. Whilst there, I spoke with several residents and parents who expressed genuine concern about what they are witnessing on a regular basis.
People described youths riding at speed through public areas, often without consideration for young children, families, elderly residents, or other park users. Residents told me they fear someone will eventually be seriously injured if this behaviour continues unchecked. The concerns raised were not exaggerated or politically motivated. They were real frustrations from people who simply want to feel safe in their own community again.
What is particularly worrying is the increasing use of balaclavas and face coverings by some individuals involved. Residents have told me that many people already know who some of these youths are, and in certain cases, people are aware of where these electric bikes are being stored or hidden.
I also believe the same group of youths may be responsible for repeated damage to the digital bus shelter screens within our area. These screens are extremely expensive to repair or replace, often costing thousands of pounds of public money each time they are vandalised.
Unfortunately, once this type of damage becomes persistent, there is a real risk that the screens simply will not be replaced in the future. That ultimately impacts everyone in the community, particularly elderly residents, disabled passengers, and those who rely on accurate live travel information for public transport.
This is another example of how the actions of a small minority can negatively affect the wider community and reduce the quality of local services for everyone else.
This is where the wider community also has a responsibility.
It is not enough for people to complain on Facebook whilst refusing to report information to the Police. Social media discussions may raise awareness, but they do not replace formal reporting or evidence gathering. If people genuinely want action taken, then information must be passed to the authorities.
I will be making contact with Devon and Cornwall Police to ask what actions are currently being taken regarding these incidents and what further steps can be done to reassure residents in Penwithick and Stenalees. I also believe visible policing and engagement within the community are important in helping restore confidence locally.
At the same time, I would urge parents and those close to these individuals to consider the consequences of what is happening. Harbouring illegal electric bikes or ignoring dangerous behaviour is not helping these young people. Communities improve when people are prepared to stand up, report concerns responsibly, and work together to protect shared spaces.
The overwhelming majority of young people in our area are respectful and law-abiding, and it is important they are not unfairly labelled because of the actions of a small group. However, persistent anti-social behaviour cannot simply be dismissed as “kids being kids” when public safety and community wellbeing are being affected.
Penwithick and Stenalees are communities filled with decent people who want a better quality of life. Residents deserve parks that children can safely enjoy, streets that people can walk without fear, and neighbourhoods where anti-social behaviour is challenged rather than tolerated.
As your Councillor, I will continue listening to residents, raising concerns with the appropriate authorities, and speaking honestly about the issues affecting our community. But tackling this problem will require everyone: residents, families, the Police, and local agencies, to work together rather than simply debating the issue online.
Only then will we begin to see meaningful change.
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