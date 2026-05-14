THERE’S a passage in my Bible titled “Do not worry”, where Jesus asked his audience: “Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to his life?” (Matthew chapter 6 verse 27).
It’s probably fair to say that most of us have experienced worry or anxiety of some sort during our lives. The “what ifs” that can run riot in our minds and, before we know it, we’re catastrophising every terrible eventuality. It isn’t surprising when we hear about disturbing national and global troubles on the news that we feel troubled ourselves.
Thankfully, Jesus didn’t just ask questions in this passage, he provided answers to reassure us which I’m heading “See”, “Seek” and “Stay”.
See: “Look at the birds, free and unfettered, not tied down to a job description, careless in the care of God. And you count far more to him than birds”; and “…walk out into the fields and look at the wildflowers. They never primp or shop, but have you ever seen colour and design quite like it?... If God gives such attention to the appearance of wildflowers – most of which are never seen – don’t you think he’ll attend to you, take pride in you, do his best for you?”
Seek: Jesus urges us, “…seek first his (God’s) kingdom and his righteousness and all these things will be given to you as well.”
Stay: Worrying takes us into a future that hasn’t happened. Jesus goes on to say: “Therefore, do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”
Take heart, know how precious you are to God, “see” his creation, “seek” him and “stay” in the day you’re in. Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to his life?
Edwina Sleeman
White River Community Church, St Austell
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