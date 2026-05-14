See: “Look at the birds, free and unfettered, not tied down to a job description, careless in the care of God. And you count far more to him than birds”; and “…walk out into the fields and look at the wildflowers. They never primp or shop, but have you ever seen colour and design quite like it?... If God gives such attention to the appearance of wildflowers – most of which are never seen – don’t you think he’ll attend to you, take pride in you, do his best for you?”