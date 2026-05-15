THERE has been a lot written lately about the need to declutter because there is a belief that we should have minimalism in our homes. Decluttering means streamlining or disposing of items that are no longer needed. Minimalism refers to living your life with fewer possessions.
Could this minimalism be bad for us and our wellbeing?
I recently read an article where the author said they felt better when they left a friend’s flat that is full of items precious to the person and the place looked lived in rather than being a show home with no character.
Places being cluttered can get a bad press but perhaps there is something to that clutter and its “chaos” that shows we are human. If it is done right, clutter can show that a life has been well lived. The “clutter” can show others the person has had experiences that have shaped and developed them.
I am not advocating hoarding or overconsumption. Overconsumption is the acquiring of objects just for the sake of it and hoarding is a mental health condition that is characterised by difficulty in getting rid of things. If you think you are a hoarder, it is important you seek professional assistance.
“Clutter” can be defined as having a real love for the items you own. It can be a collection of fridge magnets from holidays or a pile of well-loved books. The essence of clutter is if there is a story behind it. If there isn’t that story of why you love it and why you bought it, then think to yourself “should I get rid of it?”.
At its best, clutter can be evidence of being curious. So perhaps we should keep some of our clutter and make our homes look like we have lived a life and had experiences with stories to tell.
Lesley Pallett
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