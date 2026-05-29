A PARISH council and more than 150 residents have unanimously objected to plans to build 325 new homes on the outskirts of St Austell.
Developer Persimmon Homes has applied to Cornwall Council for outline planning consent for the properties at Gewans Farm off Tregorrick Road.
If built, around a quarter of the properties would be transferred to a housing association, which Persimmon Homes says would help in Cornwall “to lower the local housing waiting list which, at over 25,000 households, is one of Britain’s longest”.
However, Pentewan Valley Parish Council has objected to the proposal. The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the council at St Austell Rugby Club which was attended by over 150 members of the public.
The parish council said all those in attendance unanimously objected to the application, adding that Persimmon Homes declined to attend.
In a statement sent to Cornwall Council’s planning department, the parish council said: “When assessed in the round, the proposal gives rise to a series of significant adverse impacts including conflict with the spatial strategy, harm to landscape character, tension with neighbourhood plan objectives, heritage concerns and unresolved infrastructure issues.
“These are not minor or technical matters but go to the heart of whether the site is suitable and sustainable for the form of development proposed.”
The council also raised transport and flood risk concerns.
The application has received 80 comments of objection since appearing on Cornwall Council’s planning portal on May 11, with none in support. The comments raise concerns about the impact on infrastructure, flood risk and increased traffic on roads, including the junctions with Porthpean Road and on to Pentewan Road.
Persimmon Homes has said it has undertaken extensive engagement with local communities in advance of the submission, working closely with Cornwall Council and undertaking a public consultation.
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