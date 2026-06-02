POLICE have launched an investigation after a report of a serious sexual assault on a man in St Austell.
The incident occurred in Linear Park, Longpark Way, at around 11pm on Monday night (June 1).
A police cordon remains in place while enquiries continue. The extent of the man’s injuries are not yet known.
The police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or have any information to contact them.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault on a man on Monday, June 1 in St Austell.
“It was reported to have happened in Linear Park, Longpark Way, at around 11pm. A police cordon has been set up at the scene while enquiries are ongoing.
“If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact us via our website or by calling 101 quoting 50260139836.
“Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.”
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