A PORTAL used by journalists to generate public notices for newspapers and digital platforms has new features following major development funded by Google News Initiative.
The Public Notice Portal (PNP) is an online database for all public notices which appear in printed local newspapers and online.
Newly launched consultation and archive functions allows feedback on individual notices while local authorities can add additional data, maps and images useful to the public.
News Media Association chief executive Theo Bamber said: "Local news media serve communities by protecting the public’s right to know. These titles ensure that vital information about local decisions remains transparent, visible, and open to scrutiny by professional journalists and the public alike.
“The new features on the PNP make the workings of local government more accessible than ever, upholding critical elements of the UK's social and democratic fabric at a time when this kind of transparency is under threat."
The portal can be found at: publicnoticeportal.uk
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