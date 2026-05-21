Q: I’ve recently had to give up work due to a back injury and I’m worried about how I’m going to cope with the drop in income. I’m not sure what benefits I can get - where should I start?
A: Lots of people miss out on benefits they’re entitled to, so it’s definitely worth checking what you can get. Claiming benefits also means you can get access to other financial help, like cost-of-living payments and discounts on energy and transport.
To get started, you can use an online benefits calculator. For the most accurate answer, you’ll need information about your savings, income, pension, childcare payments and any existing benefits for you and your partner, if you have one. You can use the Entitled To benefits calculator or check out the Policy in Practice version for a detailed overview. The Turn2us online tool can provide a quick idea of what benefits and other financial help you might be eligible for.
The main benefit available for most people of working age is Universal Credit. You should be over 18, under State Pension age (you can check your State Pension age on the government website), and have less than £16,000 in savings or other investments. You can check if you’re eligible on the Citizens Advice website.
If you’re finding it difficult to work because of your injury, you might get more Universal Credit or not have to look for work. You’ll need to inform the Department for Work and Pensions that you have a health condition when you claim Universal Credit and, if possible, submit a fit note. You can find out more on the Citizens Advice website.
You might be entitled to other benefits depending on your situation, like your age, if you’re disabled or if you have a child. Some people can claim more than one benefit - for example, disability benefits such as Personal Independence Payment (PIP - if you’re under pension age) or Attendance Allowance (if you’re over pension age) and Universal Credit. These disability benefits aren’t means-tested and can often be claimed in addition to other benefits like Universal Credit. Take a look at our website for more details.
If your medical condition makes it difficult to work, you may also be entitled to the new-style Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).
If you pay council tax, you might be able to get a reduction in your bill. There is also help available if you don’t have enough money to live on. You might be able to get extra money from the government, your local council or a charity. Again, you can this on the Citizens Advice website.
If you’re still not sure, remember you don’t have to face this alone - get in touch with a free support service like ours at Citizens Advice. Our advisers can help to check what benefits and financial support you might be entitled to, and help you find a way forward.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.