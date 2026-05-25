OVER the last decade our high streets have changed dramatically. Gone are many of the traditional butchers, bakers and fruit and veg shops.
These have been replaced by a huge number of barber shops, vape stores and tattoo artists. Many of these businesses are bona fide and it’s important not to generalise. However, the government has launched a major nationwide crackdown on organised crime gangs exploiting Britain’s high streets through rogue businesses.
Dodgy barber shops, vape stores, mini-marts and sweet shops linked to organised crime will face raids, closures and cash seizures under a new £30-million enforcement package. The National Crime Agency estimates at least £12-billion in criminal cash is generated in the UK each year, with around £1-billion laundered through high street businesses.
A new High Street Organised Crime Unit will coordinate national action to tackle money laundering, illegal working, tax evasion and sales of illicit goods. The new Unit has been established to coordinate action across government, policing and enforcement agencies. It will bring together the Home Office, NCA, HMRC, Trading Standards, Immigration Enforcement and policing partners.
Overseen by Security Minister, Dan Jarvis, the Unit will identify further powers and operational changes needed to tackle criminality on our high streets. It terms of the crackdown on dodgy shops, rogue businesses linked to organised crime will face intensified enforcement action including raids, closure orders and cash seizures.
Coordinated national action will target criminal activity including money laundering, illegal working, counterfeit goods, illicit tobacco and vapes, and organised drug supply networks operating on local high streets.
Seventy-five new officers will be recruited across the NCA and target regional police forces to disrupt organised criminal networks and increase operational enforcement on the ground. The new National Police Service will further strengthen the response to serious and organised crime by bringing together capabilities across the NCA, Counter Terrorism Policing and Regional Organised Crime Units.
New officer training will strengthen compliance checks, improve enforcement capability and support coordinated local action against rogue traders.
Trading Standards teams will receive enhanced support to identify suspicious businesses and tackle illegal activity more effectively. Trading Standards will work alongside police, HMRC and Immigration Enforcement to disrupt organised criminal activity on high streets.
This crackdown builds on Operation Machinize, the largest operation ever conducted against economic crime on Britain’s high streets; 2,734 premises visited and raided, 924 individuals arrested, more than £13-million in suspected criminal proceeds seized or restrained, and over £2.7-million worth of illicit goods destroyed.
The government is investing £30-million over three years to tackle organised crime operating through Britain’s high streets including £20-million for the National Crime Agency and policing partners to strengthen operational enforcement and intelligence capabilities. £6-million for Trading Standards to boost inspections, enforcement and officer capability, £1.5-million for Immigration Enforcement activity, £1.35-million for HMRC enforcement and £900,000 to support the running of the High Street Organised Crime Unit.
The government is determined to restore confidence in local high streets, back honest businesses and drive organised crime out of communities.
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