THE following applications would, in the opinion of the local planning authority, affect the character or setting of a listed building or the character or appearance of a conservation area:
- Calstock - Railway Cottage Sand Lane Calstock Cornwall PL18 9QX - Installation of roof mounted PV system - Mr Jason Clark - PA26/02148
- Fowey - Bishops House 17 Esplanade Fowey Cornwall PL23 1HY - Listed Building Consent for the proposed internal alterations to convert an existing library / study into a bedroom with ensuite and wardrobe provision, forming part of the continued residential use of the building. - Mr George Robinson - PA26/02683
- Lansallos - Old Mill House Inn Mill Hill Polperro Looe Cornwall PL13 2RP - Change of use from class C1 to C4 - Ms Juliet Horton - PA26/02900
- Lostwithiel - Penhallow 4 The Moors Lostwithiel Cornwall PL22 0BX - Construction of single storey side extension and remodel - Mr Marcus Grant - PA26/02953
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.