WORK is soon to begin on the building of 175 new homes in a Clay Country village in Cornwall.
National developer the Vistry Group will be constructing the properties in Roche in partnership with social housing provider LiveWest.
The group says the Bre Treggarek scheme on land off Edgcumbe Road will offer a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, with half being “affordable housing”.
The scheme includes the provision of vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian access onto Edgcumbe Road and Harmony Road, alongside public open space, a children’s play area, allotments, sustainable urban drainage systems, hard and soft landscaping, and associated infrastructure.
The properties will be made up of 14 one‐bedroom homes, 50 two‐bedroom homes, 94 three‐bed homes and 17 four‐bedroom homes.
Gareth Jones, development director at LiveWest, said: “We’re delighted that works will soon begin to develop these much-needed affordable homes in Roche. LiveWest is using national funding to deliver a significant number of additional homes for social rent, helping to address the acute shortage of genuinely affordable housing across Cornwall.
“The investment will support the delivery of new high-quality homes for people on lower incomes, ensuring more households can access secure, affordable and energy-efficient housing in the communities they call home. By maximising national funding opportunities, LiveWest is strengthening its commitment to tackling housing need in the Duchy and supporting long-term community sustainability.”
Peter Sadler, managing director of Vistry Cornwall, said: “This development is a strong example of how partnership working can help unlock much-needed housing. By working closely with LiveWest, we’re looking forward to delivering a scheme in Roche that responds to local demand while contributing positively to the surrounding area and its future growth.”
Elsewhere in Cornwall, construction is progressing well on 195 affordable homes in Launceston, delivered through a partnership between LiveWest and the Vistry Group.
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