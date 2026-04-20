CORNWALL Council is putting two pieces of land up for auction.
The first is at Windmill in Fowey, being a grassed roadside parcel of land in a residential area and measuring about 0.02 hectares (0.05 acres). The council has instructed the sale through Clive Emson Auctioneers with a freehold guide price of £1,000-plus.
Meanwhile, the second piece, at Churchfield Place in St Blazey, has a nil freehold guide price. The area measures 0.02 acres and is located in a residential district, close to local amenities.
The pieces of land are being offered through an online auction that concludes on May 7.
Making up another lot at the auction are industrial units at Globe Yard in St Austell with a freehold guide price of £75,000-plus.
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