THE substantial former post office in the centre of St Austell is up for auction.
The building and its adjoining site in High Cross Street has planning permission for flats and is being offered with a freehold guide price of £375,000-plus.
Clive Emson Auctioneers appraiser James Lofthouse said: “Well known as a former post office, the property comes to auction with the benefit of planning permission for 32 apartments.
“It is expected to appeal to developers and local builders seeking a consented project although there may also be interest from other parties with alternative uses in mind, subject to the necessary consents.”
The property is being auctioned in arrangement with May Whetter and Grose. Lambert Smith Hampton is a joint agent. The online auction concludes on May 7.
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