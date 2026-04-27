A NEW report is shining a light on the ‘double life’ that house buyers in the South West are living as they move to the region while maintaining careers in the capital.
According to Cavanna Homes, interest from London-based buyers across its South West developments has remained strong, with many now balancing office-based roles in the capital with a lifestyle rooted in the coast or countryside.
The organisation says that the trend reflects a wider shift in priorities, as hybrid working allows homeowners to rethink the need to live within close proximity to the office, instead prioritising space, wellbeing and community.
Hannah Newnes, sales and Marketing director at Cavanna Homes, said: “We are increasingly seeing buyers who want the best of both worlds. They are still connected to London through their careers, but are choosing to put down roots somewhere that offers a completely different pace of life.
“For many, it is about creating a balance. They might spend part of the week in the city, but they want to come home to open space, fresh air and a strong sense of community. That is something the South West offers in abundance.
“What is particularly interesting is that this is no longer just about affordability, although that is still a factor. It is a conscious lifestyle decision. Buyers are thinking much more carefully about how and where they want to live, not just where they need to be for work.”
Cavanna Homes has seen this reflected across a number of its developments, with buyers drawn to locations that offer access to the coast, countryside and well-connected transport links.
Developments such as Warmwell Rise in Crossways and Bellevue in Bude have proven particularly appealing, offering a combination of thoughtfully designed homes and access to outdoor space, while still enabling connections to larger towns, cities and transport networks.
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