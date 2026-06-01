CELEBRATIONS have been held to mark the official opening of St Austell’s new pump track – with the mayor of the town taking to the circuit!
Newly-elected mayor Cllr Ethan Stephens formally opened the track at the Meadows Park, off Boscoppa Road, near Bishop Bronescombe School.
During the celebrations, while dressed in the mayoral robes and wearing the chain of office, Cllr Stephens cycled around the track, which can be enjoyed by users, mostly youngsters, on bicycles, skates, skateboards, scooters, balance bikes and BMX bikes.
The track comprises a circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed to be ridden by riders “pumping” – generating momentum by up and down body movements.
The track, which has been in use since the latter part of last year, was built on behalf of St Austell Town Council by contractor Forte. The town council received a grant of £86,000 from Cornwall Council towards the scheme and committed £10,000 in match funding.
The official opening featured an exhibition and has been hailed a huge success by the town council which said that hundreds of families and BMX enthusiasts enjoyed the day.
A town council spokesperson said: “Fusion Extreme provided fabulous tricks, displays and workshops and even gave the mayor some tips on his trip around the track!
“There was plenty of entertainment for young children including face painting, badge making, large park games, an inflatable giant dartboard and a dance display from a local dance group. The police and fire brigade supported the event and allowed young people to have a look inside the police car and fire engine.
“Special thanks should go to the volunteers who helped to make the pump track a reality and continue to support events on the track.”
St Austell town clerk David Pooley said: “It was a brilliant day and the new pump track is a fantastic addition to the recreational facilities which exist in and around St Austell. It is a high-quality track which was designed and built by champion BMX rider Kye Forte and is one of the best in the South West.”
An Active Cornwall spokesperson said: “It was great to see so many young people and families taking part in this community event and we’re looking forward to seeing lots more activities there.”
Cllr Stephens formally opened the track the day after he had been made the new mayor of St Austell at a mayor making ceremony held in Holy Trinity Church in the town centre.
He said: “What a 24 hours! I would like to say a huge thank you to everybody who attended my mayor making ceremony and to all those who came along for the official opening of the new pump track.
“I have honestly been amazed by the support, kindness and turnout across both events, and it has been fantastic to see so many members of our community coming together.
“It has been a truly memorable start to my mayoral year, and I am incredibly proud and honoured to represent St Austell.”
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