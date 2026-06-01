TWO well-known East Cornwall pubs are set to close their doors later this month after more than a decade of trading, owners have confirmed.
The Rifle Volunteer in St Ann’s Chapel and the Who’d Have Thought It in St Dominick will both cease trading, with their final day of service on Friday, June 12.
In a statement, the landlords Paul and Emma Tarplee wrote: “For the past 12 years, we’ve worked tirelessly to provide friendly pubs, with great staff, great food and great customer service. The Covid-19 pandemic took a big toll on the business, but unfortunately the current financial climate has made it impossible to continue to run the sort of pub that we are proud to provide to you, our customers.
“We’d like to thank our amazing staff who have made both pubs so special, and we are incredibly proud of their contribution. As we’re sure you understand, we haven’t taken this decision lightly and we wish them all the very best for their futures.
“Finally, to all our customers, we would sincerely like to thank you for all your support and friendship over the years. This might be the end of the road for us, but we believe passionately that pubs are a vital part of the community and hope that both pubs will be open again under new management very soon.”
News of the closures have been met with real disappointment by patrons, both locally and further afield.
Taking to Facebook, David Fry wrote: “The end of an era, and it's been a good one. Both management and staff have done great jobs and I'm sure we aren't the only ones that are very sad to hear this news. All I can say is I hope everyone involved will be able to find employment elsewhere. We and many others will truly miss the Who'd as our only pub we can walk to, so it's back to designated driver's again.”
Stefan Antoniuk added: “So very sorry to hear this, we love both pubs and have enjoyed many lunches and dinners at them with various friends and family. Thank you for the wonderful job you and your teams have done.
“I used to have restaurants and a wine bar so have a good idea of the challenges which seem to get worse all the time. Very best wishes for your new futures to you and to everyone who's been along with you. We’ll miss you.”
Figures released last month showed around two pubs a day closed in the first three months of the year amid rising taxes and regulatory costs. The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) said 161 pubs shut across Britain, a 26 per cent rise on last year, with about 2,400 jobs lost, particularly affecting younger workers.
Corinne Collinson wrote: “Oh no, this is such sad news, we love both places. Thank you all for your hard work and efforts which have made both places so special over the years. We will really miss you. Wishing you all the very best for the future.”
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