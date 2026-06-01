THE first eat:St Austell food festival has been hailed as a huge success.
More than 50 stalls filled Fore Street, White River Place and Biddicks Court in the town centre on Saturday (May 30).
St Austell BID (Business Improvement District) said the festival, which took place in ideal weather, had been incredible with the town centre buzzing all day long thanks to strong footfall from start to finish.
As well as food and drink stalls, entertainment ran throughout the day which was backed by St Austell Town Council.
St Austell BID said: “A huge thank you to all the brilliant traders who brought so much flavour and energy to the town, and to the wonderful eat:Festivals team for delivering such a smooth, vibrant and community-centred event.”
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