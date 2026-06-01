A DAY of celebration at HMS Raleigh this week saw recruits of Gould 25/37 successfully pass out from Initial Naval Training, marking the beginning of their careers in the Royal Navy.
Family, friends and instructors gathered to watch the parade as the new sailors formally completed their demanding early phase of training, taking their first major step into service life.
However, for one recruit, the milestone moment became even more unforgettable.
At the conclusion of the parade, recruit Cameron Mitchell, 22, from Billingham near Middlesbrough, brought a carefully planned surprise to life when he got down on one knee and proposed to Lexi-Jane Wanley, also 22.
The proposal had been in the works for several months, with Cameron finalising his plans during week three of training. With the support of his classmates and divisional staff, he orchestrated the moment in secret while ensuring the engagement ring was safely secured ahead of the pass out parade.
As the formal proceedings ended and attention turned to celebrations, Cameron stepped forward and made his move in front of fellow recruits, instructors and gathered guests. The unexpected moment quickly drew emotional reactions from those in attendance.
Lexi-Jane, visibly shocked at first, was overcome with emotion as the significance of the occasion became clear. The surprise proposal was met with tears and joy as she said ‘yes’, bringing loud applause and cheers from those present.
For Gould 25/37, it marked not only the completion of initial naval training, but also a moment that will be remembered long after their time at HMS Raleigh.
The Royal Navy congratulated all recruits passing out on the day, whilst also offering special well-wishes to Cameron and Lexi-Jane, whose engagement added an unexpected highlight to an already significant occasion.
“A truly unforgettable day for you both,” said a spokesperson.
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