A four-day independent music festival is coming to Mount Edgcumbe Country Park between Thursday, June 25, to Sunday, June 28.
Morvala Festival of Arts is where world-class artists, creative exploration and coastal wilderness come together to create a festival experience.
Independent, imaginative and rooted in Cornwall’s creative spirit, Morvala blends music, art, literature, workshops, theatre, comedy, wellbeing and coastline culture into one immersive long-weekend.
The programme features five live stages showcasing international headline artists, emerging talent and much-loved local acts.
Over 100 artists will be performing across four days including Embrace, Hawkwind, Ash, The Feeling, Fink, Billie Marten, Flyte, The Pineapple Thief, Toploader and Turin Brakes.
It’s as much a celebration of creativity as it is a festival, a place where people come to discover, reconnect and feel part of something bigger.
Every corner of the site offers something different - intimate woodland stages, open-air performances, sea-view clearings, art installations, family spaces and late-night surprises tucked among the trees.
Beyond the music, visitors can enjoy pop-up performances, theatre, comedy, literature, spoken word, and interactive workshops.
Morvala will be a place of reflection, wellbeing, and discovery. A dedicated wellness area provides opportunities for yoga, cold-plunge therapy, and wood-fired saunas, ensuring there is something for mind, body and soul.
Visitors can enjoy a wide range of ethically sourced food and drink, with a strong focus on local vendors and producers.
A spokesperson for the festival said: “Morvala is shaped by the people who attend it. It’s for those who want something deeper than the typical festival: a place where you can watch your favourite artist as the sun sets over Plymouth Sound, take part in a workshop led by an incredible creator, discover new music in a hidden nook of the park or wander between art pieces that transform the landscape.”
For more information, visit: www.morvalafestival.com
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