THE Lantivet Duo will be performing at Calstock Arts on Sunday, October 11 at 3.30pm.
The duo is made up of Cornish violinist Anna Brigham and Scottish pianist Brendan Musk. At the heart of their collaboration is the desire to explore.
They bring a fresh, contemporary approach to the violin and piano duo, combining excellence in performing traditional repertoire with writing their own music.
Their roots in classical, folk, jazz, pop and funk music combined with boundless creativity have earned them critical acclaim. Together, they captivate audiences with a spellbinding blend of traditional and original pieces.
Their exceptional programming is unique and has been described as “genuinely original and exploratory.”
The duo take a concept or a classical work and explode it outwards, exploring deep into what inspired the composer and using it as inspiration for their own music.
Contemporary folk traditions, family life, environment and personal obsessions are some of many influences in any composer’s work.
Using this as a jumping off point, the duo write their own music and arrange traditional folk tunes, which when paired with the classical work, reflects back to create a deeper, richer experience of the piece.
Individually, Anna and Brendan have thriving freelance careers. They perform with world-class orchestras, chamber groups, and artists such as the Philharmonia, Dunedin Consort, and Bjork, have headlined at prestigious festivals, and appeared at venues like the Royal Albert Hall, the Wigmore Hall, and Ronnie Scotts.
As a duo, they have performed to audiences throughout the UK and even played for the Spanish Embassy.
Outside of the concert hall, they are particularly proud of their Summer Garden Concert Series, now in its fourth year, which brings music to intimate and unique settings.
To book tickets, visit: calstockarts.org/event/11-october-lantivet-duo/
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