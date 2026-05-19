AUTHENTIC rhythm and blues band The Terraplanes will be performing at Calstock Arts on Saturday, September 12.
The Terraplanes are a hard hitting, soulful British rhythm and blues band, playing authentic 50’s & 60’s inspired blues and R’n’B.
Hailing from Bristol, they were formed in 2013 when singer Nick Scrase met Eduardo Allen. The relationship between the two founding members is the driving force of the band.
Nick’s authentic vocal tones and slick guitar, plus the harmonica skills and hi energy stage performances from Eduardo make for an electric live show. They are ably supported by the rhythm section of Karl Anthony (drums) and Craig Shaw (Bass).
The Terraplanes have been a breath of fresh air on the British blues scene since the release of their debut E.P Midnight Train in 2020 and their first full studio album Stepping Stones in 2022.
In 2023, the band were nominated for Emerging Act Of The Year at The UK Blues Awards - an award they eventually won which was a hugely proud moment for an independent band with no label or management.
The band then appeared at The UK Blues Challenge, selected as one of five of the best UK blues bands.
These achievements allowed the band to appear at some of the UK’s premier blues clubs and festivals including Upton Blues Festival and an incredible headline show at London’s iconic 100 club.
The Terraplanes are now busy writing songs for a new album, the band are very excited to get out on the road to try out this fantastic new material on some blues loving festival crowds.
The band have been shortlisted as one of the top 20 UK blues bands for the fourth year in a row ahead of the 2026 UK Blues Awards.
To book tickets, visit: calstockarts.org/event/september-12-the-terraplanes-blues-band/
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