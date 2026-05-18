SIX private gardens in Fowey are set to open to the public next week as part of a special fundraising event supporting the du Maurier Fowey Literary Festival charity.
Visitors will have the chance to explore a collection of hidden gardens across the town on Monday, May 25 and Tuesday, May 26, with gates open daily from 10am until 5pm.
The gardens taking part are The Old Barn, Daglands House, Porphyry Hall Garden, 5 Cobbs Well, 1 Church Avenue and Broadstairs – each offering its own unique character, from sweeping estuary views and colourful planting displays to peaceful walled gardens and secluded spaces rarely seen by the public.
Organisers say the popular event gives people a rare opportunity to step behind closed gates and discover some of Fowey’s most beautiful private outdoor spaces while helping raise money for the literary festival charity.
Adding to the atmosphere across the two days will be a series of live musical performances from tenor Thomas Martyn, a graduate of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.
Martyn will perform four short operatic interludes at Broadstairs garden in North Street and at Daglands House. Access to the performances will be managed on a first-arrivals basis due to limited capacity.
Refreshments will also be available throughout the event. Tea, coffee and cakes will be served at Broadstairs, Daglands House and Porphyry Hall Garden, while visitors to 1 Church Avenue will be able to enjoy prosecco as part of the experience.
Entry to all six gardens is by ticket only, with a two-day pass costing £7.
Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards supporting the du Maurier Fowey Literary Festival charity and its future events and community activities.
Organisers are encouraging visitors to book in advance due to expected demand and the popularity of previous open garden events in the town.
Further information and tickets are available through the festival website at www.foweyfestival.com/secret-gardens.
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