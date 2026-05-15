THE Levowan Chamber Choir will be performing at Calstock Arts on Friday, July 27.
The choir’s programme of music is an eclectic mix of classical, contemporary and popular songs. From Henry Purcell’s ‘Hear My Prayer’ to to Sting’s ‘Fields of Gold’, there are songs for everyone.
The choir are also proud to be premiering ‘Ave Verum’ by their own baritone and resident composer Hugh Walkington.
Among the set will be a choral arrangement of the beautiful and poignant ‘Homeward Bound’ by Marta Keen, the solo version of which, sung by Sir Bryn Terfel, reached Classic FM’s Hall of Fame for the first time this year.
Founded in 2015 and brought together to celebrate the collective joy of making music, Levowan Chamber Choir has become well-established in the South West.
The ensemble performs several concerts each year at venues across Devon and Cornwall, captivating audiences with its signature sound.
Passionately driven to maintain high standards of performance and musicianship, the choir works on tonal richness and choral blend as well as musical expression and artistic delivery.
The singers all have a strong musical background and bring a broad range of experience and versatility.
Levowan presents an extensive repertoire, comprising sacred and secular choral works from the fields of both classical and contemporary music, and has been honoured to premiere several pieces.
Director of music and accompanist Mark Smith studied piano and organ at Trinity College of Music, London and worked as an accompanist in London and the South East before moving to Cornwall in 2011.
He now works as an accompanist in the West Devon/East Cornwall area and also as a freelance gardener. He enjoys growing organic veggies, foraging, reading and walking.
The doors and bar opens at 7pm before the performance begins at 8pm.
To book tickets, visit: calstockarts.org/event/july-17-levowan-chamber-choir/
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