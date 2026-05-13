A CALLINGTON mum who endured years of heartbreak before becoming a parent is preparing to take on another major running challenge this weekend to raise money for a baby loss charity close to her heart.
Kelly Waters will join around 30 runners representing Luna’s Fund at the Plymouth Half Marathon on Sunday (May 17), helping raise awareness and vital funds for bereaved families across Devon and Cornwall.
The event comes just weeks after Kelly completed her first full marathon in Exeter on May 3. She is also planning to run another half marathon later this year as part of her ongoing fundraising efforts.
Kelly said her decision to run for Luna’s Fund was inspired by her own painful journey through multiple miscarriages, an ectopic pregnancy and fertility treatment.
“After my personal journey through multiple miscarriages, an ectopic pregnancy, and surgery that left me unable to conceive naturally, I felt completely helpless and alone,” she said.
“Knowing that IVF was our only chance to have a family we held onto hope. On our seventh IVF cycle, we were blessed with our twins, and I will be forever grateful.”
Kelly says she hopes her fundraising can help other parents facing grief and loss feel less isolated.
“The charity supports families after baby loss, through the emptiness, the heartbreak, and the moments where it feels impossible to go on,” she said. “I want others to know they are not alone, and that even in the darkest moments, there are wonderful people who can help bring light back into their world.”
So far, Kelly has raised £770, surpassing her original £600 fundraising target.
The wider Luna’s Fund running team, including eight runners from Saltash-based chartered accountants Blackwell Bate, has collectively raised more than £3,900.
Luna’s Fund was founded in 2018 in memory of Luna Valentina Conroy, who was born sleeping in 2017.
Chief executive Aimee Green said the Plymouth Half Marathon has become one of the charity’s most important annual fundraisers.
“We are here to make sure no family walks this horrendous journey alone,” she said.
The charity provides practical and emotional support to bereaved and expectant parents across Devon and Cornwall.
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