ST AUSTELL Players presents Willy Russell's Educating Rita at Wheal Martyn Museum between Wednesday, June 17, to Friday, June 19.
From the writer of Blood Brothers and Shirley Valentine, this much-loved modern classic tells the story of Rita, a lively and outspoken hairdresser with a fierce desire to change her life, and Frank, the disillusioned university lecturer assigned to tutor her.
What begins as a simple Open University course soon becomes a transformative journey for them both, filled with humour, honesty, and unexpected friendship.
Audiences can expect an intimate and engaging evening of live theatre in one of Cornwall’s most distinctive venues.
Founded in 1945, St Austell Players has been a leading amateur group in Cornwall, usually staging four productions a year, ranging from farces and murder mysteries to classics and modern plays.
Director Penny Mergler said: “Educating Rita is funny, touching and still incredibly relevant today. At its heart, it’s about friendship, growth and finding the courage to change your life.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing this wonderful play to audiences at Wheal Martyn, where the intimate setting will make the story feel even more immediate and engaging.”
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.com/st-austell-players/educating-rita/e-mjbvyv
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