A CANDLELIGHT baroque performance by Aderyn will be taking place at the atmospheric St Sampson's Church in South Hill, near Callington, on Thursday, June 11.
Aderyn String Quartet, a professional string ensemble, will be performing a varied programme of music from 7.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm for a pre-concert drink.
Visitors can enjoy a glass of wine or elderflower bubbles with canapés in the ancient church whilst feasting their ears on the wonderful music.
The concert proceeds are in support of the St Sampsons Unlocked project, an ambitious undertaking to improve and restore the South Hill church.
Those involved in the project hope to get the roof and ceiling fixed, as well as to create a warm meeting space and install a permanent toilet and kitchen.
To book tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/baroque-evening-with-the-aderyn-string-quartet-tickets-1975983283192?
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