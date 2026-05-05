COFFEE, cake and community spirit were on the menu at a lively fundraising coffee morning hosted by the Torpoint and Rame Lions at Cornerstone Church Torpoint.
Visitors enjoyed a relaxed morning featuring coffee, pastries, smoothies, surplus strawberries, seedlings and even live piano music, with friendly faces filling the church throughout the event.
The Lions group thanked the public for their strong support, with special recognition given to organiser Lion Helen Willoughby for coordinating the successful morning.
Donations played a key role, including plants, homemade crab quiches, and a generous supply of fruit and vegetables provided by South West Fare Share, helping ensure a wide range of refreshments and produce were available.
The Lions said the event highlighted the strength of community generosity and teamwork.
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