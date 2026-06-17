YOUNG people are being given the opportunity to help shape the future of Torpoint’s high street through an ambitious new creative project designed to place their voices at the heart of the town’s ongoing regeneration efforts.
Torpoint Artists Collective CIC (TAC) has launched Love Fore Street, a youth-led initiative that will bring together local people aged 13-18 to explore the past, present and future of the town’s main shopping street.
Working alongside commissioned creative practitioner Josh Silvester, participants will delve into Fore Street’s rich history, uncover local stories and use creativity, design and storytelling to imagine what the future of the town centre could look like.
Organisers say the project is built around a simple but powerful principle – that young people who grow up in a place should have a say in shaping its future.
Through a series of workshops and collaborative design sessions, participants will be encouraged to share their experiences, aspirations and ideas for Torpoint while developing confidence, pride and stronger connections to their community.
The initiative comes at a time when many high streets across Cornwall and the UK face significant challenges, from changing shopping habits to declining footfall and increasing pressure on town centres.
TAC believes young people can play a key role in helping communities rethink and reimagine these spaces and identify new opportunities for growth.
Matthew Pontin, from Torpoint Artists Collective, said: “Fore Street is the heart of our town and has such an incredible history, but like many high streets it also faces challenges.
“We believe young people have ideas, energy and creativity that can help shape positive change. Love Fore Street is about giving them the space and confidence to explore their town, share their voices and create something meaningful together.
“We want this to be a project that builds pride in place and helps people see Fore Street through a new lens.”
As part of the programme, young people will also explore Torpoint’s heritage through photographs, archive material and local stories, helping them better understand the town’s identity while imagining what comes next.
TAC has thanked Torpoint Archives and Heritage Centre for providing access to historical records and images that will help connect participants with the town’s past.
The project has been made possible through funding from Cornwall Community Foundation and is being supported by Action for Children, which is helping engage young people throughout the programme.
While the focus is on teenagers, organisers are keen for the wider community to play a role. Residents, businesses and community groups are being encouraged to share memories, ideas and stories about Fore Street as part of the conversation.
Organisers hope the work will spark fresh conversations about community identity, encourage collaboration between generations, and provide practical insights that can inform future discussions about investment, culture and place-making.
TAC hopes the project will not only inspire a new generation of local voices but also help create a renewed sense of pride and possibility around the future of Torpoint’s high street.
Young people aged 13-18 can sign up through the project registration link online.
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