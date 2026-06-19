PLANS to deliver a long-awaited 3G all-weather pitch in Torpoint have moved back into active consideration after what town leaders are calling a “positive step forward” in negotiations, following months of uncertainty over the scheme’s future.
Mayor Cllr Julie Martin has confirmed key stakeholders, including Torpoint Community College, councillors and a sports consultant, met this week to address the main financial and operational barriers that previously led to the project being paused.
In a detailed update, she said the discussions had been constructive and that an extension to the Football Foundation deadline has now been agreed, giving the project breathing space to attempt to reshape a viable proposal.
“I am pleased to share the 3G Pitch project has taken a positive step forward,” said Cllr Martin. “This week, Torpoint Community College, councillors and our sports consultant met to work through the key challenges that need to be addressed and resolved jointly to enable the 3G Pitch project to progress.”
She added the additional time would allow all parties to properly examine whether a revised plan could balance community need with long-term financial sustainability.
“With an extension to the previous deadline of June 19 agreed from the Football Foundation, we now have the time and space to explore and shape a proposal that can meet the needs of the community whilst also addressing the financial requirements and the long-term sustainability of the project and pitch,” she said.
Over the next two to three weeks, councillors and school governors are expected to review a developing plan, with further work being carried out collaboratively before any final decision is made at formal meetings.
“Councillors and governors will review the developing plan, working collaboratively on the feasibility of the project and then will consider any final proposal at their respective formal meetings,” Mayor Martin confirmed.
The council has also pledged to keep residents informed as the process continues, stating it will “endeavour to communicate updates regularly” as negotiations progress.
The renewed discussions mark a significant shift after the project appeared to have collapsed earlier this year.
In April, Torpoint Town Council issued a strongly worded statement expressing “extreme frustration” after the 3G pitch plans were abruptly halted following an extraordinary governors’ meeting at Torpoint Community College.
At the time, the council insisted it had not been given the opportunity to help resolve the financial issues that ultimately led to the scheme being withdrawn in its original form.
The proposal had been widely supported locally, with more than £15,000 raised through community fundraising efforts. The town council had also committed up to £90,000 in funding, alongside an additional £85,000 secured via Cornwall Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy fund.
Despite this backing, Torpoint Community College confirmed in April it would not proceed with the project, citing financial risks linked to falling pupil numbers and long-term budget uncertainty.
The latest intervention from the town council, however, suggests there is now renewed hope that a revised model could yet bring the long-discussed community facility back into contention.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.