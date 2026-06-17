THE leader of Cornwall Council has called on the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) to work collaboratively with local representatives to resolve an issue that could see its coastguard rescue officers teams go unpaid.
Until a recent court case, volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers (CROs) were given a renumeration of £11 per hour for attending incidents and training exercises.
While classified as volunteers, the renumeration was intended to recompense the CROs, who make up the bulk of the coastguard rescue service.
However, a recent judgement issued in court, and upheld by the Court of Appeal, stated that the responders were classified as ‘workers’ when carrying out their duties and therefore entitled to benefits such as sick pay and holiday pay.
In response to this judgement, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, a governmental body announced it would be removing the £11 an hour renumeration, leading to fears that it could reduce the numbers and availabilities of volunteers who assist with saving lives across Devon and Cornwall’s coastlines.
The removal of the renumeration has led to Cllr Leigh Frost, the leader of Cornwall Council writing to Virginia McVea, the chief executive of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency requesting that the position is reviewed.
Observing that Cornwall’s geography makes the role of the coastguard particularly acute in its importance, he said: “The proposed solution risks creating a different and equally serious problem. Evidence emerging from across the UK suggests that removing even modest payments (previously around £11 an hour for call outs and training) could undermine morale among existing volunteers, create barriers for those who cannot afford to leave paid work at short notice, make recruitment and retention significantly more difficult and ultimately reduce the resilience and reliability of coastal emergency response services.
“This is not about suggesting that volunteers are motivated by payment. As many have rightly said, they step forward out of commitment to their communities. However, the current arrangements make it sustainable particularly for those who must balance volunteering with employment and family responsibilities.”
The Cornwall Council leader further said that he strongly urged the Maritime and Coastguard agency to work with the government, volunteers and stakeholders to explore alternative solutions that both address the legal implications of the court ruling as well as maintaining a fair and practical offer that supports recruitment, retention and operational resilience, adding: “There must be a way forward that does not inadvertently weaken one of our most vital emergency services.”
Commenting after sharing the letter, Cllr Leigh Frost said: “This is a key issue for Cornwall. I’ve had representations from councillors on the coast, and I know our MP’s have had a lot of concerns coming to them which has led to Ben Maguire tabling an early day motion with Andrew George to Parliament.
“I completely understand the issue that the MCA has but the solution can’t be at the detriment of Cornish resilience. This potential has a direct impact in public safety; I urge the MCA to work collaboratively to find a solution that works for everybody.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.