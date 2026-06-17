Observing that Cornwall’s geography makes the role of the coastguard particularly acute in its importance, he said: “The proposed solution risks creating a different and equally serious problem. Evidence emerging from across the UK suggests that removing even modest payments (previously around £11 an hour for call outs and training) could undermine morale among existing volunteers, create barriers for those who cannot afford to leave paid work at short notice, make recruitment and retention significantly more difficult and ultimately reduce the resilience and reliability of coastal emergency response services.