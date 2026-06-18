CORNWALL Council’s cabinet has been asked if its new SEND Reform Plan will erode the rights of families with children with special educational needs and disabilities.
Cornwall’s plan responds to both national policy reform introduced by the Government earlier this year and findings from a recent local area inspection.
Inspectors from Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) recognised both strengths and areas for improvement in SEND services across Cornwall in a report published in May, following an inspection in March.
The reform plan aligns with national policy direction to introduce a more structured and integrated approach, focused on earlier identification of need, strengthened targeted support and reduced reliance on statutory processes.
A key feature is a shift towards bringing education and health and care expertise closer to children, families and communities.
In line with the new Education For All Bill, the plan also stresses the need to strengthen SEND support in mainstream schools.
The government requires all local authorities to submit a SEND reform plan to secure the High Needs Stability Grant, which will pay off up to 90 per cent of their historic SEND deficit – one of the area’s which most impacts Cornwall Council’s finances.
At a cabinet meeting this week, Cllr Keith Johnson (Saltash Tamar, Reform UK), who has previously been a teacher and school governor, thanked everyone involved in putting the plan together and welcomed its ambition.
However, he added: “The success of the plan will not be judged by its aspiration but by whether children receive support earlier, whether waiting times reduce, whether exclusions fall and whether families regain confidence in the system.
“One concern that has been raised nationally, and to me personally, regarding SEND reforms is whether parents may lose some of the legal assurances and leverage currently provided through the statutory process such as education, health and care plans (ECHP).”
He wanted reassurance from Cllr Hilary Frank, the portfolio holder for children, families and schools, that Cornwall’s approach to SEND reform will not weaken the rights of parents to secure appropriate support for their children, challenge decisions where necessary or access statutory protections.
“Given the recent Ofsted and CQC inspection identified concerns regarding communication and consistency of provision, and delays in accessing support, many parents may be understandably anxious about any reform which appears to reduce statutory safeguards.
“What assurances can cabinet give families that their rights and protections will be maintained?”
Cllr Frank responded: “I’ve also heard families [that are] very worried about whether their rights are going to be eroded. This is part of the national reforms and we in Cornwall Council have no real jurisdiction over what rights there might or might not be at tribunals. That is something that is part of the Education Bill white paper which is going through Parliament currently.
“Those voices need to be directed firmly to MPs and government as well. We give our guarantee that we will work within what government is giving us to make sure that we can support families as much as we can.”
Cornwall’s SEND reform plan will be submitted to the government on Friday, June 19.
Cabinet members also ratified the council’s delivery plan for 2026-27, its ten-year cultural strategy and a Local Transport Consolidated Funding settlement from the Government, which sees almost £286-million to deliver a programme of improvements across the Duchy over the next four years.
The Lib Dem/Independent administration also agreed to adopt a new action plan to protect and enhance the Tamar Valley National Landscape over the next five years.
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