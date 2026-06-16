JUST 18 months after being judged inadequate by Ofsted, St Germans Primary School has completed a remarkable turnaround, earning a good rating and winning praise for the transformation achieved by staff, pupils and parents.
The latest inspection, carried out at the end of April, paints a dramatically different picture to that of November 2023, when inspectors placed the school in the lowest category and raised concerns about standards.
At the time, the verdict created uncertainty for families and the wider community, with questions being asked about the future direction of the village school. Today, however, Ofsted inspectors describe a thriving learning environment where pupils achieve well, feel valued and benefit from a broad range of opportunities both inside and outside the classroom.
The report highlights significant improvements in leadership and governance, early years provision, personal development and pupil wellbeing, recognising what inspectors described as sustainable changes across the school.
A major factor in the school’s recovery was its decision to join the St Barnabas Multi Academy Trust in September 2024. Supported by the trust’s expertise, resources and collaborative network, school leaders, teachers and support staff embarked on an ambitious programme of improvement aimed at raising standards and rebuilding confidence.
The result is a school that inspectors found is now delivering high-quality education and creating an environment where children can flourish.
Head of School Carly Passco said the report reflected the determination shown by the entire school community.
“We’re incredibly proud of what we have achieved together over the last couple of years,” she said. “This result reflects the hard work, passion and commitment of our team, our pupils and our parents. Since joining the St Barnabas Trust, we’ve worked as a united community to ensure our school is a place where every child can flourish.”
Among the report’s findings, inspectors praised the school's high-quality early years provision, noting that children get off to a strong start in their education. Teachers were also commended for carefully planning learning opportunities across mixed-age classes, while pupils were found to achieve well in national tests, with many outperforming their peers nationally.
Inspectors highlighted the school’s rich programme of extra-curricular opportunities and positive culture of belonging. The report also praised the school's inclusive approach to supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities and recognised the benefits of its extensive grounds for outdoor learning and play.
County councillor Kate Ewert said: “This well-deserved Ofsted rating clearly shows the improvements that have taken place at St Germans Primary School. I know how worried families were during that time, but through the hard work and dedication of the staff, the brilliant young people, parents and carers this wonderful community has achieved a fantastic result.”
Sean Powers, chief executive of St Barnabas Multi Academy Trust, said the report was testament to the commitment shown by staff and pupils alike.
He said: “A huge thanks goes to Carly and her dedicated staff team. Working alongside our Trust and Governors, they have transformed the school since the last inspection. It is wonderful to see their hard work recognised by Ofsted.”
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