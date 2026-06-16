A CORNISH non-profit which provides support for families in Cornwall with children when a parent or caregiver is facing a terminal illness, has had its work recognised on the national stage.
Gunners Kids CIC has been named the winner of the Rising Star Award at the UK StartUp Awards 2026, recognising the organisation's exceptional early momentum and outstanding potential for future growth.
The Rising Star Award celebrates an emerging organisation that is moving quickly, winning support, and demonstrating the foundations for significant future impact. After reaching the final four in the category, Gunners Kids CIC was announced as the overall winner last week, highlighting the remarkable progress the organisation has made.
Founded in memory of Chris Gunner, who passed away in 2024, Gunners Kids CIC was established to support families with children when a parent or close family member has a terminal illness. The organisation hosted its first activity day in February 2025 and has grown from strength to strength since, demonstrating the significant need for dedicated support services for families affected by terminal illness across Cornwall.
Led entirely by volunteers, Gunners Kids CIC provides a wide range of services for families, including support boxes, activity days, information sessions, drop-in events, outreach services and other practical and emotional support programmes designed to reduce isolation and create meaningful memories during difficult times.
Since its launch, the organisation has continued to grow, with the team building a strong community network and raising awareness of the challenges faced by children when a parent or close family member is living with a terminal illness.
Last year, Gunners Kids expanded its operations across Cornwall in order to provide support to an increasing number of families throughout the Duchy. Sessions aim to provide a safe space for families in need of support, as well as offer professionals the opportunity to learn more about the organisation's work.
The charity hopes to enable families to create lasting memories with their loved ones by offering activities, workshops, information, and peer support in a safe, understanding, and welcoming environment.
In addition to events, Gunners Kids provides tailored support boxes to children, designed to help them navigate anticipatory grief and better understand the challenges of having a seriously ill loved one.
Receiving the Rising Star Award marks a significant milestone for the organisation and recognises both the impact already being made and the potential for future growth as demand for its services continues to increase.
Co-founder and director Tamsin Chapman-Gunner, said: "This award is a wonderful recognition of the dedication and passion of our volunteers, supporters and the families who inspire everything we do. We created Gunners Kids CIC in Chris's memory with the aim of ensuring no child faces the impact of terminal illness alone. To receive this national recognition so early in our journey is incredibly special and motivates us to continue expanding our support across Cornwall."
Gunners Kids CIC continues to welcome referrals, volunteers, fundraising support and donations to help sustain and grow its services for local families.
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