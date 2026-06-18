A FORMER Callington resident has returned to Cornwall to put on a show for the masses and help inspire the next generation of musicians.
Since leaving the Duchy, Joff Oddie has been selling out venues and winning Brit Awards with his acclaimed indie rock band Wolf Alice, however, he recently made his return, putting on a show at Eden Sessions.
Originally formed in 2010 as an acoustic duo made up of singer Ellie Rowsell, with Joff on the guitar, the duo expanded the band in 2012, welcoming drummer Joel Amey and bassist Theo Ellis.
Since then, the band have cultivated a collection of dedicated fans with a style which was described by one reviewer as ‘unique blend of 90s punk rock and grunge influences with melodic indie and shoegaze-like instrumentals’. However, these impressive compositions haven’t gone unnoticed by the professionals, with the band having picked up a number of awards, including two Brits and a Mercury Prize among others.
This week Joff returned to his home county, bringing his bandmates with him, ready to put on a show.
On Tuesday, June 16, the group took to the stage at Eden Sessions, performing for audiences as well as some students from Joff’s former school. In an effort to recognise the support and opportunities he received during his time there, the Cornish guitarist invited a number of Callington Community College students to the event for a special glimpse behind the scenes of the music industry.
The opportunity has also reignited discussion about the importance of arts education and extracurricular activities in schools. Supporters say Joff's journey demonstrates that success is not measured solely by exam results but can also be shaped by creative opportunities, inspirational teachers and experiences beyond the classroom.
Thanks to this special opportunity, many will be keeping an eye on North Cornwall to try and spot the next international superstar.
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