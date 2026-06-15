A DOUBLE-decker bus caught alight in Callington on Monday morning, prompting a swift response from firefighters from across the area.
Crews from Saltash and Liskeard were called to Launceston Road at 8.54am after reports of a Stagecoach bus well alight.
On arrival, firefighters found the vehicle fully involved in flames and immediately set about bringing the blaze under control.
Four breathing apparatus wearers were deployed at the scene, supported by four high-pressure hose jets used to tackle and extinguish the fire.
Firefighters worked quickly to prevent the flames from spreading further, bringing the incident under control before it could impact surrounding property or traffic for an extended period.
No injuries have been reported.
Stagecoach have been approached for comment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.