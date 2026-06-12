LISKEARD’S Caradon Alternative Provision Academy has been recognised nationally after winning a prestigious School Games Impact Award for its work helping vulnerable young people build confidence and feel safe through sport.
The academy was presented with the School Innovation and Impact Award at the School Games Impact Awards 2026, held at the Telford International Centre.
The accolade recognised the success of the WAVE Multi-Academy Trust Virtual School Games project, which has introduced sporting competition into classroom settings for pupils requiring alternative provision.
Representing the South West at the awards was WAVE MAT PE lead Sam Wells, who helped develop and deliver the initiative across schools in Devon and Cornwall.
“What this project did was get our pupils used to winning and losing in safe environments, which often our students don’t have,” said Sam. “They come to us with a lot of anxiety, a lot of fear, so breaking down those barriers and making them feel safe to play is a massive thing.
“When you’re that far out in the country, there’s so much good work that goes on in our little corner, so it’s amazing to be recognised.”
The Virtual School Games project combines physical activity with important life skills, including emotional and behavioural regulation, while helping students develop confidence and social interaction.
Sam said one of the biggest benefits had been the stronger relationships forged between pupils, staff and families.
“The obvious benefits of physical exercise and sport aside, the real benefit in terms of their personal development is how much it brings the pupils closer to the staff,” he said. “It helps build an inclusive team atmosphere and develops crucial confidence and social skills.”
Youth Sport Trust School Games Mark lead Clare Warburton said: “We’ve got some tremendous School Games Organisers and Active Partnerships and it has been great to celebrate with everyone.”
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