A DEDICATED volunteer who has supported thousands of Royal Navy recruits and their families at HMS Raleigh has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List 2026.
Terence Francis Whitty, known to many as Terry, has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for voluntary services to Royal Navy recruits through his role as Royal Navy Association Lead Mentor at the naval establishment in Torpoint.
The honour recognises nearly 14 years of service during which he has helped almost 9,000 recruits and their families as they embark on their naval careers.
Terry works alongside staff during Phase One Training, providing guidance, reassurance and support to recruits and their loved ones during what can be an uncertain and challenging period.
Reflecting on the award, Terry said reaching the age of 70 had prompted him to look back on a life shaped by both personal and voluntary service. He said one of the greatest privileges of his life had been working with the next generation of sailors and supporting families through the early stages of training.
With more than 41 years of connection to the Royal Navy, Terry said he remains deeply committed to the service and the values it represents.
Supporting recruits’ families has been a particular source of pride, helping them navigate the demands and challenges that come with military life while their loved ones undergo training.
Away from his voluntary work, Terry lives in Liskeard with wife Christina, who recently completed her fourth term as Mayor of Liskeard. Throughout her latest mayoral year, Terry acted as her consort, supporting civic events and engagements across the town.
The BEM is awarded to individuals who have made a significant contribution to their community and Terry’s recognition highlights the lasting impact of his work at one of the Royal Navy's most important training establishments.
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