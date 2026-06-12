EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Webbs House set for dentist
THE former offices of the Cornish Times in Liskeard is set to become a four surgery dental practice after planning approval was issued by Cornwall Council.
An application was made seeking permission for internal alterations and minor external works to convert the ground floor and annex of the Tindle Suite at Webbs House into a four surgery dental practice, which will also include two ventilation louvres to the rear elevation.
The application was submitted by Mr Jamie Deans of Procerus Orthodontics Ltd.
The application was described as thus: “The proposal seeks to internally renovate the ground floor and annex aspect of Webbs House to provide a four surgery dental practice. The internal works include removing some of the existing partition walls within the ground floor and annex space and installing new partitions. Namely, the wall between the existing post room and server rooms is to be removed and a smaller CBCT room created.
“A plant room and store and two surgeries is to be formed along the rear aspect of the floor. Within the annexes ground floor aspect, a partition wall is to be installed in order for the floor to provide staff welfare/locker room facilities.
“The first-floor of the annex is to remain as existing. The proposal also seeks to install two ventilation louvres on the rear elevation of the building, one above the existing fire exit door and one on within the buildings stonework.”
Cornwall Council’s planning department approved the application, concluding in its assessment of the application: “The proposal seeks the internal reconfiguration of the ground floor and annex of Webb's House, a Grade II listed building within the Liskeard Conservation Area, to facilitate a dental practice, alongside the installation of two ventilation louvres to the rear elevation.
“The works are largely internal in nature and have been designed in a manner that respects the character, appearance, and significance of the listed building. The limited external alterations are discreetly located and would not harm the building's setting or the wider Conservation Area.
“The proposal would support the continued viable use of this prominent heritage asset and deliver a valuable community facility within a sustainable town centre location. Any harm identified is considered to be less than substantial and is clearly outweighed by the public benefits of the scheme.”
It approved the application subject to two additional conditions.
The first of these was stipulating that all new external and internal work and finishes and the work of making good shall match the existing original work that is adjacent in respect of the materials used, the detailed execution and the finished appearance.
It added that internal finishes for external stone walls will be lime and partition walls will be plasterboard. The reason for this condition, Cornwall Council told the applicant, is that it intends to safeguard the character and appearance of the conservation area and the Grade II listed building.
The other condition was that prior to the occupation of the development permitted, details of any new pipe work, to include waste water and service from sinks in consulting rooms, where the pipe work will be installed and where it shall exit has to be submitted and approved in writing by the local authority and then retained thereafter as approved.
Cornwall Council stated this reason was to safeguard the character and appearance of the conservation area and Grade II listed building.
Community facility could become shop
A change of use application could see a community facility in St Blazey cease being used for this purpose and instead become a commercial premises.
If approved, it would see the commercial premises incorporated within the curtilage of the existing building with no external alterations other than the installation of a single business sign in order to be in keeping with the two neighbouring commercial premises.
Drawings issued as part of the application indicate that the space could be used either as a salon or as a service space.
The applicant, Ocean Housing told Cornwall Council it was seeking the following: “Change of use of the existing community facility to a commercial premises. The proposal includes no alterations to the external configuration or appearance of the building, with the exception of the installation of a single business sign designed to be in keeping with the two neighbouring commercial premises.
“Internal alterations will be undertaken as required to accommodate the operational needs of the proposed business.”
Currently the site is used as a community space, but Ocean Housing stated its current situation, saying: “(It is a) currently under-utilised community space. It is sporadically used for support for care leavers offering a range of services to support them as they transition out of care setting.”
The application, which will be considered by Cornwall Council can be viewed on their planning portal using reference PA26/03455.
Former bank plans make progress
PLANS for the conversion of a former bank to be used as a community centre in Callington has been submitted to Cornwall Council.
The application would see the former Lloyds Bank located at 13 Fore Street, Callington transformed into a community centre and meeting place on the ground floor with the existing first and second floor becoming four self contained flats.
Additionally, the proposals seek to include replacement windows, the renovation of existing roof finishes and parking area as well as the conversion of the existing outbuilding/store to a work studio and gym.
The plans can be viewed using reference PA26/03052.
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