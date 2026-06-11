A FORMER Callington Community College student who went on to become a Brit Award-winning musician is giving back to the next generation by offering local pupils a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Joff Oddie, guitarist with acclaimed indie rock band Wolf Alice, has invited ten current students from Callington Community College to attend the band's concert at the Eden Project next week as VIP guests.
The students will not only watch the performance on Tuesday, June 16, but will also gain behind-the-scenes access to the event, including the chance to observe the band's soundcheck and meet members of Wolf Alice in person.
The gesture has been hailed as an inspiring example of how former students can remain connected to their roots while encouraging young people to pursue their own ambitions.
Joff, who attended Callington Community College before finding success with Wolf Alice, is understood to have arranged the experience as a way of recognising the support and opportunities he received during his time at the school.
The band's success has been remarkable. Wolf Alice have become one of Britain's most celebrated modern rock acts, winning the prestigious Mercury Prize and Brit Awards while touring internationally.
For students from Callington, the invitation offers a unique glimpse into the music industry and the creative careers that can emerge from Cornwall's schools and communities.
The opportunity has also reignited discussion about the importance of arts education and extracurricular activities in schools. Supporters say Joff's journey demonstrates that success is not measured solely by exam results but can also be shaped by creative opportunities, inspirational teachers and experiences beyond the classroom.
Lee Hazeldine, who highlighted the story, said it serves as a powerful reminder of the role schools play in developing well-rounded young people and fostering ambition, confidence and creativity.
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