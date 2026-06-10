EVENING drivers could be set for more than 25 miles of diversions as roadworks prepare to get underway along the A388.
Those taking on late-night travel are set to see delays and diversions when travelling near Launceston the coming months. Works are planned to get underway between Treburley and the turning of the B3362.
From August 10 to August 15, the length of the road will be closed between the hours of 7pm and 6am in order to allow for teams to carry out repairs to the existing carriageway surface.
As a result of the closure, drivers will see more than 27 miles added to their journey, totalling 50 minutes of driving.
Drivers heading east will be taken along the B3362 to Gulworthy, through Gunnislake towards Callington, before returning towards Treburley.
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